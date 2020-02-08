LSSU takes Winter Carnival opener Friday

HOUGHTON, Mich. (MTU Athletics)– Michigan Tech fell 7-3 Friday (Feb. 7) against Lake Superior State in the Winter Carnival opener at the MacInnes Student Ice Arena. The Huskies dominated in shots 42-30, but the Lakers got three goals in the first and two in each of the final two periods.

“I’m very disappointed,” Tech coach Joe Shawhan said. “We probably played our worst defensive game of the year. It was certainly a lack of detail and awareness.

“Our mood is still good. We had a good start tonight, and I thought we worked hard offensively and created a lot of scoring chances.”

Alec Broetzman opened scoring for the Huskies 5:38 into the game with his team-leading 13th goal of the season. Brian Halonen chipped the puck over to Alex Smith in the corner and he found Broetzman open out front. The sophomore forward patiently moved the puck across the crease and to his backhand to get the crowd of 3,381 into a frenzy.

LSSU (9-19-3, 7-11-3-3 WCHA) quickly tied it up 1:45 later on a goal by Brendan McKay. The shot deflected off a Tech player out front. Yuki Miura assisted.

The Lakers scored two more goals before the period was over. Ashton Calder scored on a shorthanded breakaway with assists to William Riedell and Mareks Mitens at 11:38.

Max Humitz scored his 17th of the season 2:21 later for the 3-1 advantage. Riedell picked up his second assist of the night.

Colin Swoyer cut into the lead with his second of the season from Trenton Bliss and Seamus Donohue 58 seconds into the second period. He caught a cross-ice pass into the zone and roofed a shot from the faceoff dot for his fourth career goal.

Calder scored his second of the night at 7:17 of the second and then Miroslav Mucha made it a 5-2 advantage at 11:50.

The Huskies (15-14-3, 10-11-2-0 WCHA) showed life early in the third with a goal by Logan Pietila 3:30 after the second intermission. He had a spinning pass attempt that went off an LSSU player and into the net for his seventh of the season. Bliss and Swoyer had the assists for their second points of the night.

Third-period goals by Chase Gamelin (8:10) and Arvid Henrikson (17:20) rounded out scoring for the visitors.

Matt Jurusik had seven saves in the first period. Blake Pietila stopped 16 shots in the final 48:22 of the game. Mitens had 39 saves for the Lakers.

Tech was only called for one penalty while LSSU was whistled for two.

“We may make some changes for tomorrow, but we’re not going to beat these guys up,” added Shawhan. “This loss hurts enough, and we need to keep looking at getting better for the playoffs.”

The two teams will meet at 5:07 p.m. Saturday (Feb. 8) to wrap up the annual Winter Carnival series. The team with the most goals at the end of the weekend will win the MacInnes Trophy.