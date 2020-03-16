Closings
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

March Sadness: No brackets and no knowing what might’ve been

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this April 5, 2010, file photo, Duke’s Lance Thomas (42) celebrates with teammates at the end of their 61-59 win over Butler in the Final Four championship game of the NCAA men’s college basketball tournament in Indianapolis. This season’s tournament, like all before them, would’ve been filled with dozens of legends in the making and diamonds in the rough–with teams that overcame adversity to get this far and superfans who inspired the country every bit as much as their team. (AP Photo/Amy Sancetta, File)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (AP) — Before fears about the coronavirus scrubbed sports for the foreseeable future, Sunday was supposed to be the Big Reveal in college basketball.

Selection Sunday.

The day when Americans gathered around a TV for an hour to watch the brackets being revealed. But there will be no NCAA Tournament this year.

No upsets. No Sweet 16. No Final Four. No office pool. Now all sports fans can do is guess what might have been.

The Kansas Jayhawks were steaming toward a top seed. Right behind them were Gonzaga, Dayton and Baylor.

But as everyone knows, the tournament never goes to form. That’s why they call it March Madness.

This year, though, “March Sadness” feels more like it.

FILE – In this March 16, 2018, file photo, UMBC players celebrate their 74-54 win over Virginia in a first-round game in the NCAA men’s college basketball tournament in Charlotte, N.C. This season’s tournament, like all before them, would’ve been filled with dozens of legends in the making and diamonds in the rough–with teams that overcame adversity to get this far and superfans who inspired the country every bit as much as their team. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton, File)

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Special Olympics: Athlete Spotlight

Special Olympics powerlifters get ready for competition

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics powerlifters get ready for competition"

Special Olympics Cross Country Skiing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Cross Country Skiing"

Special Olympics Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Basketball"

Special Olympics Michigan Area 36 2020 U.P. Winter Games

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Michigan Area 36 2020 U.P. Winter Games"

Special Olympics: Downhill Ski

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics: Downhill Ski"

Special Olympics Figure Skating

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Figure Skating"

Polar Plunge for Special Olympics

Thumbnail for the video titled "Polar Plunge for Special Olympics"

Latest News Video

LOCAL 3 MONDAY EVENING WEATHER FORECAST 3/16/2019

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 MONDAY EVENING WEATHER FORECAST 3/16/2019"

Forsyth Township Firefighter perishes in the line of duty

Thumbnail for the video titled "Forsyth Township Firefighter perishes in the line of duty"

Gov. Whitmer announces closures of bars, gyms in MI amid COVID-19 pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gov. Whitmer announces closures of bars, gyms in MI amid COVID-19 pandemic"

Fish and Hunt Shop Spring Fever

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fish and Hunt Shop Spring Fever"

WATCH: Take 1 minute to breathe and watch the waves crash along the Lake Superior shoreline

Thumbnail for the video titled "WATCH: Take 1 minute to breathe and watch the waves crash along the Lake Superior shoreline"

LOCAL 3 FRIDAY OVERNIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 3/13/2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 FRIDAY OVERNIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 3/13/2020"