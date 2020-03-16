March Sadness: No brackets and no knowing what might’ve been

FILE – In this April 5, 2010, file photo, Duke’s Lance Thomas (42) celebrates with teammates at the end of their 61-59 win over Butler in the Final Four championship game of the NCAA men’s college basketball tournament in Indianapolis. This season’s tournament, like all before them, would’ve been filled with dozens of legends in the making and diamonds in the rough–with teams that overcame adversity to get this far and superfans who inspired the country every bit as much as their team. (AP Photo/Amy Sancetta, File)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (AP) — Before fears about the coronavirus scrubbed sports for the foreseeable future, Sunday was supposed to be the Big Reveal in college basketball.

Selection Sunday.

The day when Americans gathered around a TV for an hour to watch the brackets being revealed. But there will be no NCAA Tournament this year.

No upsets. No Sweet 16. No Final Four. No office pool. Now all sports fans can do is guess what might have been.

The Kansas Jayhawks were steaming toward a top seed. Right behind them were Gonzaga, Dayton and Baylor.

But as everyone knows, the tournament never goes to form. That’s why they call it March Madness.

This year, though, “March Sadness” feels more like it.