PEMBINE, Wis. (WFRV) – A mother of seven is baking her dreams come true by working with Packers.

Erika Dunn runs her bakery, The Tattered Whisk, out of her Pembine home. Dunn reached out to the Packers President and CEO Mark Murphy about making cookies to sell at Lambeau field. Her efforts paid off as she now bakes for people using the suites at Lambeau.

When Dunn found out she was working with the team, she was excited saying, “It’s surreal, going down there and bringing them my samples [it’s] just the coolest thing.”

As a full-time mom and entrepreneur, Dunn is grateful, not just for the community’s support but the support she receives from her children and husband.

She says, “It’s really kind of a family thing. My oldest son comes and helps. My little kids, they love it and they love all the designs.”

Erika’s husband Tony is proud of everything she has accomplished saying, “For her to be able to manage the seven children, our home, our relationship, and still be able to do such a wonderful job on these cookies is just amazing.”

Dunn hopes that her work with the Packers will open the door for new opportunities for her business.