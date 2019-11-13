High School Sports Zone Header

Marquette basketball standout signs to Michigan Tech

Marquette, Mich. (WJMN)- Senior basketball standout, Aspen Michelin, has made a big decision regarding her future.

On Wednesday afternoon, Michelin signed her national letter of intent to continue her academic and athletic career at Michigan Tech University.

” I chose Michigan Tech because, as soon as I visited the campus, I knew it was the right place for me. Between the program’s winning history, the academics, and the current coaches and teammates, it just clicked with me and I knew that that was the type of institution and basketball program that I wanted to be a part of,” said Michelin.

Michelin, who is apart of the National Honor Society, says she plans to pursue a degree in exercise science while helping the Huskies continue their winning tradition.

In 2018, Michelin averaged 10.3 ppg, 3 rpg, and 3.2 apg while helping the Redettes to a 20-4 overall record; 8-0 conference record. Marquette was named Great Northern Conference champions and they won a district title. Michelin was also named to the All-GNC second team.

Michelin also excelled on the volleyball court where she was named to the All-GNC second team and helped lead the Redettes to a 2019 GNC title.

