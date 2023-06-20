MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Marquette BMX held an open registration this evening at their BMX track in North Marquette.

The goal is to attract new riders to this high-adrenaline sport. Kids of all ages showed up to test their skills in navigating all the jumps, hills and turns.

Kids as young as three lined up at the starting gate, some with a little help from Dad, others ready to take on the obstacles, and other riders hoping for the fastest time.

The track is specially designed to challenge the riders as they race around on special single-speed bicycles that are built for speed, both on the ground and in the air. BMX race coordinator David Niemi says the sport is growing more popular each year.

“Go back 3, 4, 5 years we’re probably 50% bigger than we used to be,” said Niemi. “We had a lot more kids coming out but a lot of kids I think like it because you can race when you want. We race Tuesdays and Thursdays. Some kids race three times a month some five someone this is 30 to 35 seconds of going as fast as you can basically trying to get your heart to jump out of your chest there’s no pacing, there’s no non-pedaling, you’re always pedaling, it’s tough.”

For information on how to try out, or join BMX Marquette please visit their click HERE.