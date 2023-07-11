MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – For the second consecutive season, the 10U Marquette Minors All-Star Softball team will be competing in the State Tournament.

Marquette punched their tickets back to states after beating Negaunee, 19-9, to capture their district championship.

“It’s been awesome,” said Justin Gustafson, the head coach for the Marquette All-Stars. “These girls have fought and worked hard all year. Negaunee districts were tough, Negaunee and Ishpeming played well. It was fun for them to get that and get the back to back trophy again. It was just great to go through that.”

With eleven players on their roster, Marquette has six with state tournament experience.

“I know a lot of the older girls have been telling them about how much fun it was last year,” said Gustafson. “So, I think it will be great when we go next weekend to see the look on their faces and how much excitement they have.”

The returners say that that experience has given them confidence heading into their next game.

“Yes, I have a lot more confidence than I did last year,” said Paige Buckmaster, who will be playing in her second state tournament. “I’m excited to make it to states, back to back, because I got to play with new people and enjoy the time with other teams.”

“I’m very excited,” said Lily Colantonio, another returner for the all-stars. “It’s a very low chance that you can do this and I’m glad that we got to do it.”

“I’m very excited to go downstate,” said Ellyn Mohrman, who was also apart of last year’s state tournament team. “I know there’s going to be a lot of good teams there but if we play our hardest than we can definitely beat them.”

“Just to see the excitement and the maturity of these girls and the six that went last year, they’ve been great leaders with the younger ones,” said Gustafson. “I think this year that is going to hopefully pay off when we get down there it’ll kind of help settle things. Last year, none of the girls knew what we were getting ourselves into. This year, with the competition and stuff, it will be a lot nicer when we get down there.”

Gustafson says in order for the all-stars to find success they’ll have to minimize their mistakes.

“The biggest thing is just ‘small ball,'” said Gustafson. “If you can try to minimize the mistakes that you make, it usually goes a long ways. Last year, we struggled with some hitting and pitching does get a little better down there. We’ve kind of sure’d up some of our pitching, but we’re working on bunting and putting the ball in play this year.”

The team will be holding a ‘Can & Bottle Drive Fundraiser’ this Thursday, July 13th, at the Kaufman Sports Complex in Marquette to help raise funds to support their trip to states which is happening below the Mackinac Bridge in Mattawan.

“We’re holding a little can drive from 4-8pm,” said Gustafson. “It would be great if people can stop by and drop stuff off and any donations are welcome. We’ll also have Willy Nilly’s Ice Cream truck that will be here. If people buy ice cream, that will be donated to the downstate trip also. It’s been great and I hope the support from the community continues and we’re really looking forward to the girls having a fun time downstate.”

The Marquette Minors Girls Softball team will play their first state tournament game next Thursday, July 20th.

If you would like to help donate, more information on how to do that can be found below: