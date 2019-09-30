Marquette Soccer def. Northland Pines over the weekend

Marquette Mich. – The Marquette Redmen traveled to Eagle River, Wisconsin to take on

Northland Pines high school on Saturday for a varsity boys soccer

match. Marquette won the match 2-1.

Northland Pines was the first to strike when a defensive clearing

attempt from Marquette bounced off the ref to Northland’s Trevor

Romatoski who flipped the ball to Alex Sterhagen on a breakaway and

score. Marquette freshman Max Dawson tied the game off a left footed

shot from about 40’ out. The assist came from senior Julian Greason.

In the second half, senior Trevor Salmon was able to find the net off

a long assist from senior defender Cross Lakenen for the game winner.

Sophomore Harrison Anthos faced two shots in each half playing

goaltender. Marquette improves to 9-5-1 on the season and host Sault

Ste. Marie on Wednesday (10-02) for Senior night.

“We came out a little slow and had areally unlucky bounce off the ref to go down in the first 10-15 but once we settled in and started marking defensively we played a much better game, Northland Pines defended really well and they were going hard to the ball. In the end we had two amazing shots from Max and Trevor, both with their opposite foot to get the win, The team defended great as a unit and really didn’t give up too many shots. It was some fun soccer to watch, really nice series of combination

passing from both teams,” said Dan Menze, the head coach for the Marquette Redmen.