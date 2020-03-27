Matt Gregory Named Bay College Head Women’s Basketball Coach

ESCANABA, MI – Bay College Athletic Director Matt Johnson has announced that Matt Gregory has been hired as the Head Women’s Basketball Coach. Gregory served as the interim coach for the end of the 2019-2020 season, leading the Norse to a 3-2 record in the final weeks of the season.

Coach Gregory has been an Assistant Men’s Basketball Coach for the Norse since the program’s reintroduction in 2017. He joined the Women’s Coach Staff this past season, and stepped to the lead role when the position opened in the first week of February. Coach Gregory’s time with Bay College, including his leadership during the difficult transition of a late season coaching change, assured Johnson that Coach Gregory was right for the job. “I am proud to announce Matt Gregory as our next Head Women’s Basketball Coach,” said Coach Johnson. “Coach Gregory has shown a great commitment to our student-athletes and both basketball programs over the past three seasons. He has showcased all the traits needed to be successful at this level. His tireless work ethic, knowledge of the game, passion for helping student-athletes, recruiting experience across the U.P., and his commitment and dedication to Bay College made this choice an easy one. I look forward to watching Coach Gregory continue to build off the foundation and success of the past three seasons. Our women’s basketball program is in great hands, it’s a great day to be a Norse!”

Gregory has also been honing his craft with Great Northern Basketball, an organization based out of Gladstone. Since 2017 he has served as a camp director, skills trainer, and team coach for the program that trains school aged boys and girls, and participates in AAU tournaments throughout the Midwest. Gregory also served as a Camp Coach at Marquette University in Milwaukee, WI and Butler University in Indianapolis, IN this past June.

Prior to his time with Bay College, Gregory worked for the National Basketball Academy and the Indiana Pacers. He was tasked to serve as the Indiana Pacers Youth Camp Director and Trainer, as well as an AAU Coach and had the opportunity to coach and mentor many different age groups. In 2016 he led the seventh grade boy’s basketball team that won the USSSA State Tournament Championship.

Coach Gregory graduated from Northland College (Ashland, WI) in 2007 with a degree in Physical Education with a Coaching emphasis. During his time there he experienced college basketball as a player and a manager. His career started at the University of Wisconsin-Marinette where he was a member of the team for two years and was awarded the Most Improved Player in 2003. In 2004 he served as an assistant coach for the Buccaneers.

“I can’t express how excited I am to have this opportunity,” said Gregory. “I want to thank President Laura Coleman and Athletic Director Matt Johnson for the trust and confidence to lead the future Norse. I was blessed to get to work with the previous team and am happy to work with the returners again in this type of role. My goal is to keep building off of a tradition that was placed three years ago, while adding a culture that the players, students, college, and community can continue to support for years to come.”

Coach Gregory takes over a program that was 17-11 in the 2019-2020 season. He becomes the third coach in the program’s young history that has acquired a 52-30 record in three seasons.