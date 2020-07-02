Matt Roy talks rookie season with L.A. Kings and looks back at his time at MTU

Former Michigan Tech husky, Matt Roy, hasn’t shied away from the big stage as a member of the NHL’s Los Angeles Kings.

He was one of only four rookies to play in every game, appearing in 70. He scored four goals and added 14 assists.

” You Know, I think at first, I kind of had a slow start. You know, I just really kind of focus my game a little bit on the things I do well, which is more defensive play. So, I kind of focused on that, and once I started doing well with that, the momentum carried me and I started to produce offensively which helped my momentum even more and that kind of helped mindset,” said Matt Roy, Defenseman for the L.A. Kings.

Roy’s contribution didn’t go unnoticed. He took home four team awards. Roy was honored with the Mark Bavis Memorial Award for best newcomer and was also named the outstanding defenseman, the top defensive player, and unsung hero. That award was decided by his teammates.

“Yeah, it’s nice being recognized. I think my style of play, I think I kind of go unnoticed, especially with fans and people that aren’t really too involved with hockey. I mean, I guess it’s just nice to be recognized. It’s a team game. You know, my teammates obviously helped me a lot during the year and, you know, the older guys took me under their wing and helped me out. So you know, without them, none of that would have happened,” said Roy.

Roy spent three years in Houghton as a member of the Huskies hockey team before being selected with the 197th overall selection of the 2017 NHL draft.

He was a two- time all- WCHA selection, he led his team in assists as a junior, six of those times his set up led to the game-winning goals. He says his time there was vital to his development as a player.

“I loved everything about Michigan Tech. I loved Houghton, the city, the people there. It was all great and it was a perfect fit for me. I mean, hockey-wise, I was fortunate to go in and play as a freshman and my coach, Mel Pearson, had a lot of faith in me. So, he trusted me in certain situations and gave me a lot of playing time. I actually, spent my three years with the same ‘D’ player, Shane Hannah. So, I think that helped build our chemistry and just, kind of, helped us learn from each other and play better together. So, I mean, I could go on and on about Michigan Tech. But I love my time there and my teammates were great with me,” said Roy.

Roy’s season was cut short due to the coronavirus pandemic, but he plans to keep the momentum going.

“You know right now we’re just kind of preparing for that with our offseason workouts. Just trying to get in the best shape that we can and I guess we’ll go from there and we’ll figure things out as they come,” concluded Roy.