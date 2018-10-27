Mayon Sets a School Record as NMU Celebrates Football Senior Day

Follow @WJMN_Local3

October 27, 2018

MARQUETTE, MI – Senior Jake Mayon (Plainfield, Ill./Plainfield East) broke the Northern Michigan University’s career rushing yards and NMU celebrated Senior Day, but for the fourth time this season fell within one score as the football team lost to Michigan Technological University 35-33.

The Wildcats honored 20 players who played their final games inside the Superior Dome. The players included Aaron Rochow (Richland, Mich./Gull Lake), Brad Gustafson (Felch, Mich./North Dickinson), Austin McCarthy (Mosinee, Wis.), Troy Albrecht (Green Bay, Wis./Bay Port), Josh Alanskas (Chesterfield, Mich./L’Anse Creuse North), Justin McElroy (Holly, Mich./Grand Blanc), Terrell Johnson (Maywood, Ill./Montini Catholic), Josh Hafner (St. Johns, Mich./Ithaca), Zyggy Arledge (Hoover, Ala.), Thompson McWatters (Grand Haven, Mich.), Cody Malanowski (Gladstone, Mich.), Vince Propson (Chilton, Wis.), Jake Mayon (Plainfield, Ill./Plainfield East), La’Ryan Johnson (Kenosha, Wis./Bradford), Abram Cook(Suprise, Ariz./Valley Vista), Chet Maxey (Fishers, Ind./Hamilton Southeastern), Jalen Saunders (Auburn Hills, Mich./Avondale), Cole Van Enkenvort (Green Bay, Wis./Bay Port), Josh Crim (Lansing, Mich./Eastern), and Michael Akinlade (Birmingham, England/St. Matthew Academy). The team will also honored Anthony Herbert who sadly passed away in April 2017 but would have been a senior this season.

Mayon entered the game needing 91 yards to break the NMU career rushing record, held by NMU Sports Hall of Famer Steve Avery, and only needed four carries to achieve a new record. On the team’s first drive, Mayon carried it three times for 66 yards and scored his 12th touchdown of the season and 36th of his career.

After forcing a punt, the ensuing touchback had NMU start on their 20-yard line. On the first carry of the drive, Mayon darted upfield for a 30-yard gain to move him to the top of the NMU record book.

The senior finished the game with 195 rushing yards, three catches for 17 yards and a touchdown. For the season, Mayon has ran for 1,232 yards and is 237 yards away from setting the single season rushing mark of 1,469. He has 3,947 yards rushing in his career.

NMU ran for over 300 yards for the third time this season rushing for 390 yards on 46 carries. Mayon led the way with 195 yards on 20 carries, averaging 9.8 yards a rush. Freshman Isiah Wright (Milwaukee, Wis./Milwaukee Bay View) tallied 116 yards and three touchdowns on 17 carries while redshirt freshman Kole Stealy (Cooper City, Fla./Chaminade-Madonna) chipped in with 76 yards on eight carries and also reached the end zone for a touchdown.

The Wildcats also added 105 yards throwing, hitting redshirt freshman Benjamin Loutsis (Aurora, Ill./Metea Valley) four times for 53 yards. They also found sophomore Ravon Johnson (Willowbrook, Ill./Hinsdale South) for 45 yards and Isiah Popp for five yards in addition to Mayons three catches for 17 yards.

Junior Troy Mayon (Plainfield, Ill./Plainfield East) led the defense with 16 tackles , and had a sack for seven yards, three tackles for loss plus his second interception of the season. Sophomore Austin Potter (Warren, Mich./De La Salle) notched 11 tackles and also had a sack. Freshman Isaac Darkangelo (Brighton, Mich./Detroit Catholic Central) and redshirt freshman Trevor Roberts (Kingsford, Mich.) posted nine tackles each.

Both Mayon and and sophomore Deantae Young (Clinton Township, Mich./Chippewa Valley) had a pass breakup as well.

Michigan Tech started the game with the ball and drove down the field, but on 3rd and 14 from the NMU 49, Troy Mayon picked off his second pass of the season to give NMU the ball on their four-yard line. Mayon carried seven yards on the first play then Stealy connected with Loutsis for a 15-yard pickup. Stealy followed it with another 15-yard pickup, this time on the ground to move NMU to their 41-yard line. Mayon took the next play two yards, setting up 2nd and 8 on the NMU 43.

On the following play, Mayon took the ball and sprinted through the right side of the MTU defense for 57 yards and a TD.

After Mayon’s carry brought the ball up to the 50-yard line, he carried again for five yards. Stealy then ran it twice for 24 yards to put NMU on the Huskies 26-yard line.

Sophomore Deandre Caldwell (Kankakee, Ill.) carried it for a yard, then Mayon added 10 more yards on the next play but Stealy was then stopped which forced 2nd and Goal from the MTU 12-yard line. On the next play, Stealy ran the ball and was held up at the MTU four-yard line, but the right guard, Arledge, pushed the pile into the end zone to give NMU a 14-0 lead after the extra point by freshman Daniel Riser (Ada, Michigan/Forest Hills Central).

Tech tied the game 14-14 with 12:23 to go in the second quarter and NMU answered quickly. The drive started on the NMU 31, and Stealy carried it six yards. Wright came in and took it six yards before Mayon took the third play 19 yards to move NMU into MTU territory. Mayon and Wright used the next three plays to put NMU on the Tech 29-yard line. On the next play, Wright took the snap and carried it 29 yards for his first touchdown of the game.

Michigan Tech scored before halftime, then scored again with seven minutes to play in the third quarter, but NMU scored right before the end of the quarter to get closer. After Loutsis returned the kickoff 31-yards, Wright rushed for four yards and hit Loutsis for a five-yard gain to make it 4th and 1 on the NMU 41-yard line. After a timeout, the offensive line pushed the Huskies defensive line back to allow Wright a four-yard gain and a first down.

On the next play, Mayon carried it 22 yards, then followed with a nine-yard gain to move the Wildcats to the MTU 23-yard line. After a sack, Wright escaped out of the left side and went 31-yards for his second touchdown of the game. However, the extra point attempt was unsuccessful, making the score 35-27 as the teams entered the fourth quarter.

With the score the same, and with just over four minutes to go in the game, NMU started a drive on their 25-yard line with an 11-yard run by Mayon. After a penalty pushed them back, Wright used two carries to go 13 yards followed by a four yard gain for Mayon. On 1st and 10, Wright hit Loutsis for nine yards, then hit Mayon for eight to cross midfield into Michigan Tech territory.

The Huskies tipped a screen pass attempt but Wright followed by connecting with Loutis again, this time for 11 yards and moved the Wildcats to the MTU 24. After a two-yard gain for Mayon and incomplete pass, Wright carried the ball 22 yards, carrying Michigan Tech defenders into the end zone to make it 35-33 with 49 seconds to go. Unfortunately, the two-point conversion came up short and he Huskies recovered the onside kick attempt to claim victory.

The Wildcats will look to rebound and return to action next week as they continue GLIAC play by heading to Wayne State University for a 1 p.m. start.

Courtesy: NMU Athletics