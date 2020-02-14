‘Meet the Skiers’ held at Pine Mountain Resort ahead of Iron Mtn. Ski Jumps

Iron Mountain, Mich. (WJMN) – This weekend ski jumpers from all over the world will take flight at the 2020 Continental Cup Ski Jumping Tournament in Iron Mountain.

Thursday night, fans, and supporters got a chance to meet with the world-class skiers at the pine mountain ski resort.

It was a great opportunity to learn about the skiers and their journey in the sport.

Skiers answered questions and got a little practice in afterward.

“It’s an old hill. So um, it’s quite an old profile to it. So, it means that its quite a steep inrun. A steep landing which means that it’s quite fun because you start off quite close to the ground and then you take more and more height as you go down,” said Jonahthan Learoid, a returning ski jumper from France.

“Well, the ski jumping is always good. The crowd is incredible. You can’t ask for much more than honking crowds and loud people. So, always happy to come to Iron Mountain here,” said Casey Larson, a returning ski jumper from Chicago.

The 2020 Iron Mountain Ski Jumps are scheduled for this Saturday (Feb 15th) and Sunday (Feb 16th).