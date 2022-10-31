EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan State football coach Mel Tucker spoke with the media Monday after four players were suspended for getting into a scuffle in the tunnel at Michigan Stadium.

The Spartans were beaten 29-7 on Saturday after taking an early 7-3 lead, but the big story of the game was what happened on the way out.

As the Wolverines were celebrating the victory, the Spartans made their way back to the locker room and at some point, several Michigan State players roughed up Michigan defensive back Ja’Den McBurrows. Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh said a second player was also attacked and may have broken his nose.

Tucker opened the press conference by addressing the incident in the tunnel and said that what happened did not represent their culture.

He also said he made the decision to suspend the players after seeing video of the incident, and said the players will not be allowed to come to practice or games during their suspension. They will continue to get academic assistance and injury training, but won’t be a part of weight trainings or meetings.

The whole team will be cooperating with law enforcement investigations, Tucker said.

Tucker also apologized to everyone involved, including the Big Ten conference, and said that because of the investigation he won’t take any questions about the particular details in the incident.

“We’re moving forward the best we can,” Tucker said.

Tucker said this week started with discussing the incident in the tunnel and then moved on to Illinois.

Michigan State announced Sunday night that four players have been suspended for their role in the incident.

“We are suspending Tank Brown, Khary Crump, Angelo Grose, and Zion Young effective immediately,” Mel Tucker said in a statement posted on the MSU Athletics Twitter page.

MSU Athletic Director Alan Haller also released a statement, calling the behavior ‘uncharacteristic of our football program and unacceptable.’

It is the second straight game at Michigan that included an altercation in the long, narrow tunnel that goes from the locker rooms to the field.

Earlier this month, Penn State coach James Franklin said a policy change was needed to keep the process of teams using the tunnel more orderly.

You can watch Mel Tucker’s press conference at the top of the page.