MHSAA releases updated winter sports schedule

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — The Michigan High School Athletic Association on Wednesday approved an adjusted schedule for indoor winter sports.

If the state’s latest COVID-19 epidemic order isn’t extended, high school winter sports practices can start Jan. 16. Competitions for basketball, bowling, ice hockey and swimming & diving can start Jan. 23. Competitions for competitive cheer, gymnastics and wrestling can start Jan. 25.

Girls and boys alpine skiing was allowed to restart Dec. 21 and is still underway.

The MHSAA also approved one-year changes to ice hockey and wrestling competitions regarding the amount of times they can compete in a week or two-week span.

Specific dates set for winter sports final competitions can be found online.

On Tuesday, the MHSAA told high schools to stop fall sports practices immediately as they wait for more guidance from the state on distributing rapid-result antigen tests, which are required for final competitions.

Officials say springs sports schedules haven’t been impacted. If current epidemic orders are extended, the MHSAA says it will reassess.

“The Council has been working to give schools as much local flexibility as possible while putting together their winter seasons schedules,” MHSAA Executive Director Mark Uyl said. “This flexible planning has been required of us all since June, and we will continue to advocate for kids in all seasons with our continued goal of three seasons played to completion.”

For the latest coronavirus updates for high school sports, visit the MHSAA’s website.