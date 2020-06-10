MHSAA updates guidelines: U.P. Schools may begin indoor activities with 50 or fewer people

Here are the key points of emphasis in this communication:

The Governor moved Regions 6 and 8 (Northwest LP and UP) to Stage 5 of the Michigan Safe Star Plan effective Wednesday, June 10. It is also possible that other Regions of the state will open up in similar fashion in the near future, so this guidance may be beneficial to schools in all zones. The change is that INDOOR activity at school facilities in the opened regions (currently 6 and 8) may occur with the same protocols as issued under MHSAA Summer Update # 1 (June 2) including physical distancing and proper cleaning of equipment at INDOOR facilities provided there are no more than 50 people in that gathering. Even though a group of 50 or fewer may gather indoors for workouts, MHSAA guidance encourages smaller groups of the same students working out together. This will allow for better response to a positive COVID-19 case and subsequent contact tracing if needed. Most weight rooms cannot accommodate physical distancing with 50 students, so the concept of smaller pods moving from larger spaces indoors or outdoors with rotations and cleaning of equipment in between is the best practice if a school decides to bring 50 students indoors at the same time. Outdoor gathering limits in Regions 6 and 8 were increased from 100 to a maximum of 250 people. Because physical distancing exists in all Regions, competition may not yet begin. Remember that member schools may begin summer activities at school facilities indoors (Regions 6 and 8) or outdoors (all Regions) as long as BOTH the school/school district has declared school facilities open to students/staff AND the academic school year (last day of online instruction/exams) has ended. Under current orders, OUTDOOR school facilities may be used in all Regions and INDOOR school facilities may be used in Regions 6 and 8 if both conditions above have been met. The following four-page document has been modified from earlier MHSAA guidance from May 29 and June 1. The controlling factor in progressing between the steps remains the number of people allowed in groups as set by the Governor along with the easing of physical distancing restrictions and moving between stages of the Michigan Safe Start Plan. The MHSAA will continue to communicate on the progression of steps based on future government direction.

As further government action impacts summer athletic activity, the MHSAA will continue to provide updates in this format with effective dates listed with each change or addition to allowed activities.

With Governor Whitmer’s recent actions on June 5, member schools may continue outdoor summer activities at school facilities that have opened. All OUTDOOR activity in all Regions remains at a modified Step 2 of the MHSAA guidance. INDOOR activity in Regions 6 and 8 will begin at Step 2 effective June 10.

 OUTDOOR activity may continue to take place in groups of 100 or fewer, and in Regions 6 and 8 that number is 250. Outdoor facilities and activities remain at a modified Step 2. Total attendance numbers include all participants (students and staff) as well as any spectators.

 All INDOOR facilities in Regions 6 and 8 only, are in a modified Step 2 effective June 10. This includes gyms, weight rooms, ice arenas, training centers, workout areas, wrestling rooms, fitness centers, bowling alleys, natatoriums and exercise studios are now open in those schools and districts that have opened school facilities.

 All MHSAA out-of-season summer coaching regulations continue to apply (e.g. voluntary, not part of team selection, etc.).

Sport Specific Activity and Workouts- Effective June 10

ALL SPORTS: Maintain Physical Distancing when possible. The following bullet points are REQUIRED for all INDOORactivities (Regions 6 and 8) and OUTDOOR activities (All Regions).

Low Risk Sports: Cross Country, Golf, Sideline Cheer, Skiing, Swimming & Diving, Tennis, Track & Field

 All athletic equipment, including balls, should be cleaned intermittently during practices and workouts. Individuals should practice physical distancing while not involved in active participation.

 Cross Country and Track & Field: Individuals must continue to practice physical distancing.

 Golf: Individuals should practice physical distancing while not involved in active participation.

 Sideline Cheer: Individuals must continue to practice physical distancing if outdoors. If indoors, drills are allowed that keep all participants physically distant; there should be no physical contact or close proximity of persons in groups of 50 or fewer people (Regions 6 and 8).

 Swimming: Individuals should practice physical distancing while on deck. Divers must use physical distancing when waiting for the board. If indoors, there should be no physical contact or close proximity of swimmers following physical distancing in groups of 50 or fewer people (Regions 6 and 8).

 Tennis: Wipe down rackets and clean all items after use. Individuals must continue to practice physical distancing.

 Track & Field: No sharing of implements / equipment. Padded equipment should be cleaned between uses. Common equipment, such as relay batons, should be cleaned intermittently during practices and workouts. Individuals must continue to practice physical distancing.

Moderate Risk Sports: Baseball, Basketball, Bowling, Girls Lacrosse, Gymnastics, Ice Hockey, Soccer, Volleyball

 Baseball: Players should not share gloves, batting gloves, helmets and catcher’s equipment. Common equipment, such as the ball, must be cleaned as permitted during a practice or workout session. Individuals must continue to practice physical distancing.

 Basketball: Common equipment, such as the ball, must be cleaned as permitted during a practice or workout. If outdoors, individuals must continue to practice physical distancing. If indoors, drills are allowed that keep all players physically distant; there should be no physical contact or close proximity of players in groups of 50 or fewer people (Regions 6 and 8).

 Bowling: If indoors, all bowlers must remain physically distant; there should be no physical contact or close proximity of bowlers in groups of 50 or fewer (Regions 6 and 8).

 Girls Lacrosse: Common equipment, such as the ball, must be cleaned as permitted during a practice or workout. Players should not share lacrosse sticks. Individuals must continue to practice physical distancing

 Gymnastics: Equipment must be cleaned between rotations of athletes. If indoors, drills are allowed that keep all gymnasts physically distant; there should be no physical contact or close proximity of gymnasts (Regions 6 and 8).

 Ice Hockey: If indoors, in groups of 50 or fewer people (Regions 6 and 8), drills are allowed that keep all players physically distant; there should be no physical contact or close proximity of players.

 Soccer: Common equipment, such as the ball, must be cleaned as permitted during a practice or workout session. Individuals must continue to practice physical distancing.

 Softball: Common equipment, such as the ball, must be cleaned as permitted during a practice or workout session. Individuals must continue to practice physical distancing.

 Volleyball: Common equipment, such as the ball, must be cleaned as permitted during a practice or workout session. If indoors, in groups of 50 or fewer people (Regions 6 and 8), drills are allowed that keep all players physically distant; there should be no physical contact or close proximity of players. Higher Risk Sports: Boys Lacrosse, Competitive Cheer, Football, Wrestling

 Boys Lacrosse: Common equipment, such as the ball, must be cleaned as permitted during a practice or workout. Players should not share lacrosse sticks. Individuals must continue to practice physical distancing.

 Competitive Cheer: Conditioning and individual technique/choreography work. No physical contact- chants, jumps and individual technique only with physical distancing. If outdoors, individuals must continue to practice physical distancing. If indoors, skills and individual technique only allowed and all participants must be physically distant; there should be no physical contact or close proximity of persons in groups of 50 or fewer people (Regions 6 and 8).

 Football: Common equipment, such as the ball, must be cleaned as permitted during a practice or workout. Individuals must continue to practice physical distancing.

 Wrestling: Conditioning, mirror drills with spacing, no contact. Wrestlers may drill without touching a teammate (as long as physical distancing is adhered to). If indoors, drills are allowed that keep all participants physically distant; there should be no physical contact or close proximity of persons in groups of 50 or fewer people (Regions 6 and 8).

Facility Cleaning:

 Adequate cleaning schedules should be created and implemented for all athletic facilities.

 Prior to an individual or group of individuals entering a facility, hard surfaces within that facility should be wiped down and sanitized (benches, weight equipment, bathrooms, athletic training room tables, etc.).

 Individuals should wash their hands for a minimum of 20 seconds with warm water and soap or hand sanitizer before touching any surfaces or participating in workouts.

 Hand sanitizers should be plentiful and available to individuals as they transfer from place to place.

 Appropriate clothing/shoes should be worn at all times to minimize sweat from transmitting onto

equipment/surfaces.

 Any equipment such as athletic pads, etc., having holes with exposed foam should be covered.

 Students must be encouraged to shower and wash their workout clothing immediately upon returning home.

Entrance/Exit Strategies:

 Consider organization to prevent groups from gathering at entrances/exits to facilities to limit crossover and contact, including staggering starting/ending times.

Limits on Gatherings:

 No gathering of more than 100 people at a time outdoors and Regions 6 and 8 may have gatherings of no more than 250 people. Indoor gatherings of 50 or fewer people at a time are allowed with physical distancing in Regions 6 and 8, only, effective June 10.

 Locker rooms may not be utilized during this step. Students should report to workouts in proper gear and immediately return home to shower at the end of the workout.

 Workouts should be conducted in “pods” of students with the same small group of students always working out together. This ensures more limited exposure if someone develops an infection.

 There must be a minimum distance of 6 feet between individuals at all times both OUTDOORS and INDOORS (Regions 6 and 8).

Pre-Workout Screening:

 All coaches and students should be screened daily for signs/symptoms of COVID-19 prior to participating, including a temperature check. This check may take place onsite or be completed and verified prior to arrival onsite (at home, for example). Anyone with a temperature of greater than 100.3 degrees should not participate and be sent home.

 Responses to screening questions for each person should be recorded and stored so that there is a record of everyone present in case a student develops COVID-19. These records must be kept confidential. Sample form at MHSAA.com.

 Any person with positive symptoms reported should not be allowed to participate, should self-isolate, and contact his or her primary care provider or other health-care professional. Involve local health departments if positive cases of COVID are discovered.

 Vulnerable individuals should not supervise or participate in any workouts. School districts will make the decision on vulnerable individuals.

Face Coverings:

 State, local or school district guidelines for cloth face coverings should be strictly followed.

 Cloth face coverings should be considered acceptable. There is no need to require or recommend “medical grade” masks for physical activity.

 Any student who prefers to wear a cloth face covering should be allowed to do so.

 In the absence of guidelines to the contrary, we recommend that cloth face coverings be worn by students. Exceptions are swimming, distance running or other high-intensity aerobic activity.

 Plastic shields covering the entire face will not be allowed during participation due to the risk of unintended injury to the person wearing the shield or others.

 Coaches, officials and all other personnel are encouraged to wear cloth face coverings at all times and are strongly encouraged to wear cloth face coverings whenever physical distancing is not possible. (Artificial noisemakers such as an air horn or a timer system with an alarm can be used to signal in place of a traditional whistle.)

Hygiene Practices:

 Wash your hands with soap and water or use hand sanitizer, especially after touching frequently used items or surfaces.

 Sneeze or cough into a tissue, or the inside of your elbow. Avoid touching your face.

 Disinfect frequently-used items and surfaces as much as possible.

 Do not spit at all – air, ground, equipment, hands, sunflower seeds, etc.

 All students shall bring their own water bottles. Water bottles must not be shared.

 Hydration stations (water cows, water trough, water fountains, etc.) should not be utilized. Food should not be shared.

Facility Access:

 Locker rooms should not be used. Students should report in appropriate attire and immediately return home to shower after participation. No students allowed in a training area unless the athletic trainer is present.

 Currently, all indoor facilities remain closed except in Regions 6 and 8 effective June 10.

Physical Activity & Equipment:

 All athletic equipment, including balls, should be cleaned intermittently during practices and contests.

 There should be no shared athletic equipment (towels, clothing, shoes, or sport-specific equipment) when possible between students.

 Students should wear their own appropriate workout clothing (do not share clothing); individual clothing/towels should be washed and cleaned after every workout.

 All athletic equipment, including balls, should be cleaned after each use and prior to the next workout.

 Individual drills requiring the use of athletic equipment are permissible, but the equipment should be cleaned prior to use by the next individual.

 Resistance training should be emphasized through the use of bodyweight and resistance bands.

 Physical contact such as handshakes, high-fives, fist bumps, and hugs should not be allowed.