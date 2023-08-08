Get an inside look at day one of Westwood Football practice under first year head coach, Marcus Tucker.
Mic’d Up: Inside Coach Tucker’s first practice with the Westwood Patriots
by: Jake Durant
Posted:
Updated:
Follow Us
2022-07-22-00-57-58
August 16 2023 12:11 am
BestReviews.com - Top gifts to make everyone happy this summer
Trending Stories
<div class=”scorestream-widget-container” data-ss_widget_type=”vertScoreboard” style=”height:600px;” data-user-widget-id=”1342″></div><script async=”async” type=”text/javascript” src=”https://scorestream.com/apiJsCdn/widgets/embed.js“></script>