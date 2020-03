Michigan faces Rutgers in Big Ten tourney

Michigan head coach Juwan Howard talks with guard Zavier Simpson (3) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Wisconsin, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, in Ann Arbor, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

No. 9 seed Michigan (19-12, 10-10) vs. No. 8 seed Rutgers (20-11, 11-9)

Big Ten Tourney Second Round, Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis; Thursday, 11 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Michigan is set to meet Rutgers in the second round of the Big Ten tournament. Michigan swept the two-game regular season series. The teams last met on Feb. 19, when the Wolverines shot 44.7 percent from the field while holding Rutgers to just 34.9 percent en route to the eight-point victory.

SUPER SENIORS: Michigan’s Zavier Simpson, Jon Teske and Franz Wagner have collectively accounted for 45 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 53 percent of all Wolverines points over the last five games.

CREATING OFFENSE: Simpson has either made or assisted on 48 percent of all Michigan field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has 16 field goals and 23 assists in those games.

BLOCK PARTY: Rutgers is 10-0 when it blocks at least six opposing shots and 10-11 when it falls shy of that mark. Michigan is 13-0 when blocking six or more shots and 6-12 this year, otherwise.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: The Scarlet Knights are 10-0 when they block at least six opposing shots and 10-11 when they fall shy of that mark. The Wolverines are 13-0 when the team blocks at least six shots and 6-12 when they fall short of that total.

STOUT WOLVERINES: Rutgers has held opposing teams to 38.3 percent shooting from the field this year, the lowest percentage among all Division I teams.