Michigan House approves bill to let college athletes be paid

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Colleges athletes could be paid for the use of their name, image or likeness rights under legislation advancing in Michigan’s Legislature. The measures would prohibit in-state schools, the NCAA and athletic conferences from blocking student athletes from being compensated. They also would no longer make it a crime for agents to enter into contracts with student athletes. Michigan’s legislation largely would take effect starting in 2023. It won approval overwhelmingly in the House on Wednesday.