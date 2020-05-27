Michigan House approves bill to let college athletes be paid

Sports

by: AP

Posted: / Updated:

(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Colleges athletes could be paid for the use of their name, image or likeness rights under legislation advancing in Michigan’s Legislature. The measures would prohibit in-state schools, the NCAA and athletic conferences from blocking student athletes from being compensated. They also would no longer make it a crime for agents to enter into contracts with student athletes. Michigan’s legislation largely would take effect starting in 2023. It won approval overwhelmingly in the House on Wednesday.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story