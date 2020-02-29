Michigan St hires Scottie Hazelton as defensive coordinator

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

Michigan State’s logo is seen on Spartan Stadium before the start of an NCAA college football game between Michigan State and Tulsa, Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan State has hired Scottie Hazelton as defensive coordinator.

Hazelton rounds out new coach Mel Tucker’s full-time assistant coaching staff. Hazelton spent last season as defensive coordinator and linebackers coach at Kansas State.

In addition to his season at Kansas State, Hazelton has also been a defensive coordinator at Wyoming, Nevada, North Dakota State, and Missouri Southern State.

He was also an assistant linebackers coach for the Jacksonville Jaguars from 2014-16.

Mike Tressel, Michigan State’s previous defensive coordinator under Mark Dantonio, remains on the staff.

His role going forward has not been announced yet.

Dantonio retired earlier this month.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Special Olympics: Athlete Spotlight

Special Olympics powerlifters get ready for competition

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics powerlifters get ready for competition"

Special Olympics Cross Country Skiing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Cross Country Skiing"

Special Olympics Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Basketball"

Special Olympics Michigan Area 36 2020 U.P. Winter Games

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Michigan Area 36 2020 U.P. Winter Games"

Special Olympics: Downhill Ski

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics: Downhill Ski"

Special Olympics Figure Skating

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Figure Skating"

Polar Plunge for Special Olympics

Thumbnail for the video titled "Polar Plunge for Special Olympics"

Latest News Video

Michigan Tech vs Northern Michigan Rivalry Weekend LIVE

Thumbnail for the video titled "Michigan Tech vs Northern Michigan Rivalry Weekend LIVE"

Promoting early literacy

Thumbnail for the video titled "Promoting early literacy"

LOCAL 3 FRIDAY EVENING WEATHER FORECAST 2/28/2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 FRIDAY EVENING WEATHER FORECAST 2/28/2020"

LOCAL 3 SUNDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 3/1/2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 SUNDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 3/1/2020"

Live Report: NMU vs. MTU Hockey Game

Thumbnail for the video titled "Live Report: NMU vs. MTU Hockey Game"

LOCAL 3 SATURDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 2/29/2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 SATURDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 2/29/2020"