Michigan St hires Scottie Hazelton as defensive coordinator

Michigan State’s logo is seen on Spartan Stadium before the start of an NCAA college football game between Michigan State and Tulsa, Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan State has hired Scottie Hazelton as defensive coordinator.

Hazelton rounds out new coach Mel Tucker’s full-time assistant coaching staff. Hazelton spent last season as defensive coordinator and linebackers coach at Kansas State.

In addition to his season at Kansas State, Hazelton has also been a defensive coordinator at Wyoming, Nevada, North Dakota State, and Missouri Southern State.

He was also an assistant linebackers coach for the Jacksonville Jaguars from 2014-16.

Mike Tressel, Michigan State’s previous defensive coordinator under Mark Dantonio, remains on the staff.

His role going forward has not been announced yet.

Dantonio retired earlier this month.