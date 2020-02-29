Michigan St hires Scottie Hazelton as defensive coordinator

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan State has hired Scottie Hazelton as defensive coordinator.
Hazelton rounds out new coach Mel Tucker’s full-time assistant coaching staff. Hazelton spent last season as defensive coordinator and linebackers coach at Kansas State.
In addition to his season at Kansas State, Hazelton has also been a defensive coordinator at Wyoming, Nevada, North Dakota State, and Missouri Southern State.
He was also an assistant linebackers coach for the Jacksonville Jaguars from 2014-16.
Mike Tressel, Michigan State’s previous defensive coordinator under Mark Dantonio, remains on the staff.
His role going forward has not been announced yet.
Dantonio retired earlier this month.