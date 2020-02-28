Closings
There are currently 2 active closings. Click for more details.

Michigan State adds more football staffers

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

Michigan State’s logo is seen on Spartan Stadium before the start of an NCAA college football game between Michigan State and Tulsa, Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan State’s football team has hired Jason Novak as strength and conditioning coach and Scott Aligo as director of player personnel.

The school also announced that Geoff Martzen will serve as the program’s chief of staff.

The Spartans have been filling out their staff since coach Mel Tucker took over earlier this month following Mark Dantonio’s retirement.

Novak was previously head of physical conditioning at IMG Academy and spent four years as the director of strength and conditioning at Central Michigan.

Ken Mannie, who was strength and conditioning coach for the Spartans for 25 seasons, announced his retirement this month.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Special Olympics: Athlete Spotlight

Special Olympics powerlifters get ready for competition

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics powerlifters get ready for competition"

Special Olympics Cross Country Skiing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Cross Country Skiing"

Special Olympics Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Basketball"

Special Olympics Michigan Area 36 2020 U.P. Winter Games

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Michigan Area 36 2020 U.P. Winter Games"

Special Olympics: Downhill Ski

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics: Downhill Ski"

Special Olympics Figure Skating

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Figure Skating"

Polar Plunge for Special Olympics

Thumbnail for the video titled "Polar Plunge for Special Olympics"

Latest News Video

Precious Metals 2-27-2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "Precious Metals 2-27-2020"

Stocks 2-27-2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "Stocks 2-27-2020"

NMU Nursing program & ROTC join forces for bomb simulation

Thumbnail for the video titled "NMU Nursing program & ROTC join forces for bomb simulation"

LOCAL 3 THURSDAY EVENING WEATHER FORECAST 2/27/2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 THURSDAY EVENING WEATHER FORECAST 2/27/2020"

NMU vs MTU Basketball LIVE preview

Thumbnail for the video titled "NMU vs MTU Basketball LIVE preview"

Dominik Shine on NMU vs Michigan Tech rivalry

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dominik Shine on NMU vs Michigan Tech rivalry"