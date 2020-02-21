Michigan State hires Jay Johnson as offensive coordinator

Michigan State’s logo is seen on Spartan Stadium before the start of an NCAA college football game between Michigan State and Tulsa, Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Jay Johnson followed head coach Mel Tucker and fellow assistant Chris Kapilovic to Michigan State from Colorado, joining the Spartans on Thursday as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

Johnson filled roles last season at Colorado under Tucker. The Spartans hired Tucker last week following Mark Dantonio’s retirement.

Tucker brought the 50-year-old Johnson with him to East Lansing along with offensive line coach and running game coordinator Kapilovic. Kapilovic’s move was announced this week.

The assistants were with Tucker for his only season in Colorado.

Former Michigan State player and assistant coach Harlon Barnett returned to direct the secondary after two seasons as Florida State’s defensive coordinator.