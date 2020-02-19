Michigan State hires Kapilovic as offensive line coach

Michigan State’s logo is seen on Spartan Stadium before the start of an NCAA college football game between Michigan State and Tulsa, Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan State is hiring Chris Kapilovic as its offensive line coach and running game coordinator. The school announced the move Monday night.

Kapilovic filled those same roles last season at Colorado under new Michigan State coach Mel Tucker.

The Spartans hired Tucker last week following Mark Dantonio’s retirement. Tucker brings the 51-year-old Kapilovic with him to East Lansing.

Tucker has also been an assistant at North Carolina, Southern Mississippi, Missouri State and Alabama State. He was the offensive coordinator at North Carolina before his brief stint at Colorado.