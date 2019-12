Wake Forest wide receiver Donavon Greene, left, is tackled by Syracuse defensive back Christopher Fredrick after a reception during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Syracuse, N.Y., Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

NEW YORK, N.Y. (AP) – Michigan State will face Wake Forest in the Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium in New York City on Dec. 27. The Spartans have won five of their last seven postseason trips and were mainstays in the Top 25 until a five-game skid this season.

The Demon Deacons started 5-0, secured their first Top 25 ranking since 2008. They also beat all three of their in-state rivals — Duke, North Carolina, N.C. State _ for the first time since 2007.