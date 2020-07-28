Michigan State Men’s Basketball lands 5-star center Enoch Boakye

East Lansing, Mich. (WJMN) – Tom Izzo and the Michigan State Men’s Basketball team continued their red hot summer on the recruiting trail after gaining the commitment of 2022 prospect, Enoch Boakye, a 5-star center out of Canada, Tuesday.
Boakye, is a 6-foot-10, 240-pound junior from Mississauga, Ontario, and the No. 1 ranked player in Canada. He is ranked the No. 18 player in the 2022 class according to 247Sports.
Boakye is the third five-star recruit Izzo and his staff has gained a commitment from this summer. The announcement of Boakye to East Lansing follows the commitment of the #1 overall recruit of the 2020 class, Emoni Bates, who announced he was planning on playing college basketball in East Lansing about a month ago.
