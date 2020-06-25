Michigan State says 2 athletes test positive

(AP) – Michigan State says two athletes tested positive during a second round of COVID-19 testing.

Michigan State says 114 athletes were tested Monday, and the two who tested positive will be isolated for 10-14 days. Also, one athlete will have to quarantine for 14 days after contact tracing revealed close contact with someone who tested positive. No athletic department staff members tested positive.

Michigan State previously announced that one athlete tested positive in testing done June 15. Athletes who have tested negative twice are now permitted to participate in voluntary workouts.