Michigan State says football team quarantining

Sports

by: AP

East Lansing, Mich. (AP) – Michigan State says all members of its football team will quarantine or isolate after another staff member and an athlete tested positive for COVID-19.

The team had already paused workouts after a staff member tested positive. The athletic department said Friday that testing conducted over the last week included a second staff member and an athlete testing positive.

“All members of the football team will quarantine or isolate, while awaiting completion of a 14-day quarantine,” the athletic department said in a statement.

Surveillance testing of athletes was completed Wednesday and is set to be repeated before they are cleared to return to workouts.

