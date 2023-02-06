HOUGHTON, Mich. (WJMN) – Head coach Dan Mettlach and the Michigan Tech football program have announced the team’s 2023 regular season schedule. This fall the Huskies will play ten games, including five home games at Kearly Stadium.

Michigan Tech will kick off the season at home on September 9 against Hillsdale College with hopes to defend their 28-24 victory over the Chargers in 2022.

The Huskies will travel to the University of Wisconsin-Platteville on September 16, then to Waterloo, Iowa to face Upper Iowa on September 23.

MTU will return home the next week to kick off its conference schedule against Davenport on September 30. On October 7, the team will travel to Detroit to face Wayne State.

On October 14, the Huskies will face NMU in Marquette in hopes of winning its 13th-straight win over the Wildcats.

The team will return home to play Ferris State on October 21 before heading to Grand Valley State on October 28.

Finally, the Huskies will finish the regular with consecutive home games against Minot State on November 4 and Saginaw Valley State on November 11.

The NCAA Division II playoffs begin the following week, which MTU hopes to return to for the first time since 2014.

Michigan Tech finished 4-7 overall in 2022 with a 2-4 conference schedule. Top returning players in 2023 include Don Hansen All-America Honorable Mention honorees Marc Sippel at linebacker and Darius Willis at wide receiver.

You can find a full interactive schedule here. You can learn more about Michigan Tech Athletics tickets here.