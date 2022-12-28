GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WJMN) – There was no shortage of excitement in Grand Rapids on Wednesday as Michigan Tech faced off against Michigan State in the Great Lakes Invitational Hockey Tournament.

Michigan Tech trailed 1-0 after the first period. The evened it up 1-1 in the second thanks to Logan Ganie.

Tech fell behind 2-1 later in the second.

In the third period, the Spartans would have a costly penalty leading to a late Power Play for the Huskies. With just over a minute left in the game, Brett Thorne would score to tie the game 2-2 and send it into overtime.

In overtime, Michigan Tech’s Arvid Cateroth, would have a breakaway after the Huskies caught Michigan State on a line change to score and win the game.