BLOOMINGTON, Minn. – August 21, 2019 – When the puck drops on the 2019-20 college hockey season on Oct. 5, the WCHA will ice four student-athletes who lead or co-lead all returning NCAA players in seven different statistical categories.

In all, 10 Men’s League returnees appear a total of 22 times in 11 of the 17 career categories tracked by College Hockey Inc. Minnesota State’s Marc Michaelis tops all returning players in four categories – points (118), goals (51), power play goals (22) and shorthanded goals (7). Michaelis’ MSU teammate, Ian Scheid, will begin the 19-20 season with an active consecutive games streak of 121 games, which is the longest current streak in the country. Northern Michigan blueliner Philip Beaulieu leads all active players with 76 career assists while teammate Darien Craighead is tied with three other players for the most shorthanded goals (10) among returning players.