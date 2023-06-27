CRYSTAL FALLS, Mich. (WJMN) – There are strong ties between Forest Park high school and Michigan Tech University.

“I’m actually a Michigan Tech alumni,” said Brain Fabbri, the head varsity coach at Forest Park. “I played football up there from 2006 to I believe 2010. Coach Phil Milbrath from Tech, I played with him. Coach Dan Mettlach, the new head coach at Michigan Tech, the field here is actually named after his grandpa, Richard Mettlach. So, just a lot of local ties and a lot of ties from college and just throughout the years of football.”

That strong relationship was on full display Tuesday afternoon during the Michigan Tech Football Fundamentals Camp held at Forest Park High School.

Several Michigan Tech Football players and MTU Assistant Coach, Phillip Milbrath, were on hand to help build a strong foundation for youth players.

“At this age you’re teaching a lot of the fundamentals and teaching guys from the ground up,” said Milbrath. “Literally some of them are tying their football cleats on for the first time today. So, being able to teach things at a very low level and watch growth happen over two days is exciting. More at the college level guys are more refined and you’re really working every single day just to improve little by little to where with these guys you can watch extreme growth early on even through just a couple of drills.

“Fundamentals are very important,” said Fabbri. “You have to stress them at a young age so when they get to the next level and even some who are lucky enough to go to the next level, it all comes down to fundamentals. When you’re in a game, when you’re tired, when everything is chaotic around you, you have to be able to rely on your fundamentals. So teaching them at a young age, it’s a building block for their entire football career and future.”

The camp is free for local athletes thanks to the support of the Mark Nylund Memorial Fund.

“Mark was a trainer who dedicated countless hours and years to Forest Park Athletics, not just football, but all athletics,” said Fabbri. “Mark ended up passing away and they set up a memorial fund in his name. Lexi Gussert has a basketball camp this summer and the funds all help the local youth to be able to participate in these camps.”

Coach Milbrath says investing in the youth is a top priority for the football program and the university.

“You know, even being two hours away here in Crystal Falls from Michigan Tech this is considered the backyard,” said Milbrath. “So, we want to make sure we’re doing our part and expanding our community. Making sure that everybody in the U.P. understands that Michigan Tech is a great option for them as they grow up. If they aspire to be college football players that hey, not only with a great degree but a great football experience up there as well. With a lot of these younger guys getting a chance to meet our current players and develop relationships with those guys I think hits a little closer to home than watching Michigan Tech on t.v. or hearing them on the radio.”

The Michigan Tech Youth Fundamental Camp runs through Wednesday, June 28th.