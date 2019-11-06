Michigan Tech ranked fourth in first NCAA Regional Rankings

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The NCAA released its first regional rankings of the 2019 season on Wednesday (Nov. 6), and Michigan Tech is ranked No. 4 in the Midwest Region. The Huskies are also ranked No. 20 in the nation in the AVCA Coaches’ Poll.

Tech is 19-4 overall and 11-1 in the GLIAC. The Black and Gold also hold an 18-3 record against in-region opponents. Teams ahead of the Huskies in the regional rankings are Lewis (22-4), Hillsdale (19-3), and Missouri-St. Louis (23-3).

The regional rankings determine the potential seedings in the NCAA Tournament in each region. A team’s in-region record and in-region RPI is given much greater weight than a team’s overall record or overall RPI. The top eight in each region are selected for the NCAA Tournament.

Tech hosts No. 19 Ferris State Friday and Northwood Saturday in the final regular-season home matches of the season at the SDC Gym. First serve against the Bulldogs is set for 5 p.m. Kristine FinkCourtney KurkieRachel Ping, and Emilia Widen will be honored before Saturday’s 3 p.m. match against the Timberwolves.

NCAA Regional Rankings – November 6, 2019

 TeamIn-Region Overall
1.Lewis13-322-4
2.Hillsdale14-319-3
3.Missouri-St. Louis22-323-3
4.Michigan Tech18-319-4
5.Ashland22-422-4
6.Ferris State15-419-5
7.UIndy15-617-7
8.Saginaw Valley State15-617-7
9.Rockhurst18-521-6
10. Bellarmine16-717-9

