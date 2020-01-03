Michigan women break records at Orange Bowl Swim Classic

In this photo provided by the Florida Keys News Bureau, University of Michigan NCAA college swimmer Maggie MacNeil races to the finish to win the 50-meter butterfly Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, at the Orange Bowl Swim Classic in Key Largo, Fla. MacNeil beat her meet record from last year, turning in a time of 26.21 seconds. Michigan took top honors in the women’s division, while the University of Wisconsin – La Crosse won the men’s division. (Andy Newman/Florida Keys News Bureau via AP)

KEY LARGO, Fla. (AP) – University of Michigan women and University of Wisconsin-La Crosse men have won their divisions at the Orange Bowl Swim Classic in the Florida Keys.

The Wolverines also broke three meet records Friday, including two for sophomore Maggie MacNeil, who swam 26.21 seconds in the 50-meter butterfly and 27.06 in the 50-meter backstroke. Sophomore Olivia Carter swam the 100-meter butterfly in 1 minute and .62 seconds.

Second place in women’s went to Florida International University and Wagner College claimed third. Colorado College was second in the men’s competition, and the University of Virginia graduate students swim club was third.

