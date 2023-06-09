ELK RAPIDS, Mich. (WJMN) – The Negaunee Softball team began their season with a lot of question marks. With an inexperienced roster, which included seven freshman and sophomores, one junior and one senior, it took some time for the team to build momentum.

“We want across the bridge a couple of times and played a pretty tough schedule,” said Carlson. “We started off a little bit slow, with that many young kids there’s going to be a little bit of a learning curve. Probably about ten games in or so we started rounding into form.”

Throughout their season head coach Randy Carlson has watched the team gain valuable experience and confidence.

“I’m really happy with the way we’re playing right now,” said Carlson. “These kids have grown up, you know, there’s been a lot of on the job training. So, I have a lot of confidence. They’ve got enough games under their belt that they’re seasoned and you don’t have to worry too much about some of those freshman mistakes that we saw early in the year.”

It will be a battle of two of the best in the U.P. when Negaunee takes on Gladstone in the Regional 17 softball tournament in Elk Rapids this Saturday.

For the Miners, the pressure of playing in the regional round is something they’ve become accustomed to. Negaunee has played in the regional tournament four out of the last five season, winning two regional crowns during that span.

“As we all know in softball pitching is the key,” said Randy Carlson, the head coach for the Miners. “If you have pitching you can compete with anyone and they have two very good pitchers and we have a very good pitcher. It’s one of those things when you put good pitchers out on the mound it all comes down to who’s going to make the plays behind them and then you need your bats to step up.”

Carlson says he expect scoring to be at a premium and for the game to become a more defensive battle.

“With good pitching you’re going to need to scratch out runs,” said Carlson. “You’re not going to be able to have good innings or score a lot of runs. So, it’s who can make the least mistakes.”

Carlson says he knows his team will need to be focused and ready to play if they want to extend their season.

“It’s kind of one of those things were you kind of already won one and I think every year for the last couple of years we’ve had a good enough team to make a run,” said Carlson. “When you get to this time of year, I mean, you’re playing good teams. Especially last year and then this year, I would say that it’s a pretty wide open regional.”

And despite the program’s recent run of success, Carlson says he’s not taking anything for granted.

“You just never know when you’re going to get there,” said Carlson. “You just hope you play well and I do believe this year our team is good enough to make a long run but you just never know until you play the games.”

Negaunee will play Gladstone at Elk Rapids High School Saturday at 10am EDT. The winner of the game will take on the winner of the other semifinal between Grayling and Elk Rapids at 2pm EDT in the regional finals.