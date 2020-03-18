Minnesota State’s Marc Michaelis Named 2019-20 WCHA Player Of The Year

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. – March 18, 2020 – For the second time in the last three seasons, the top player in the Western Collegiate Hockey Association hails from Minnesota State as Maverick senior forward Marc Michaelis has been honored as the 2019-20 WCHA Player of the Year.

Michaelis, who earlier this week was named first team All-WCHA and the WCHA Offensive Player of the Year, was chosen for the top overall league honor by WCHA head coaches from among a group of final candidates that also included two of Michaelis’ MSU teammates – Dryden McKay (WCHA Goaltender of the Year) and Lucas Sowder (WCHA Rookie of the Year) – along with Bowling Green’s Alec Rauhauser (WCHA Defensive Player of the Year).

“I want to congratulate Minnesota State student-athlete Marc Michaelis on an outstanding 2019-20 season and salute him on his selection as our WCHA Player of the Year,” WCHA President and Men’s Commissioner Bill Robertson said. “All four of our final candidates had outstanding seasons, but Marc’s leadership and all-around offensive production for one of the top teams in the country makes him a truly deserving winner.”

Michaelis joins former Minnesota State forward C.J. Suess, who was named the WCHA Player of the Year following the 2017-18 season, as the second Maverick skater to be recognized as the league’s top overall player.

Michaelis finished his senior season with 44 points on 20 goals and 24 assists, despite missing seven games due to injury in January and February. His point total also ranked third nationally at the time the season was cancelled on March 12.

The Mannheim, Germany, native also led the WCHA in goals per game (0.65), points per game (1.42), power play points (21), shorthanded goals (three) and game-winning goals (five). His shorthanded-goal total tied for the national lead.

Michaelis ends his career as the most-prolific scorer in the post-realignment WCHA, leading in the following career categories – points (162), goals (71), power play goals (30) and shorthanded goals (10). He also ranked second in game-winning goals (12) and fourth in assists (91). His points, power play goals and shorthanded goals totals were also the most among all active NCAA players at season’s end. His 71 career goals are the most by a Maverick in Minnesota State’s Division I era.

He was a three-time first-team All-WCHA honoree in his career and an All-Rookie selection as a freshman in 2016-17.

In what would be his final series as a Maverick, Michaelis registered five points on a goal and four assists in top-seeded Minnesota State’s two-game sweep of Alaska Anchorage in the quarterfinals of the WCHA Playoffs March 6-7. Three of Michaelis’ assists in the series came on the power play and he led the league in faceoff winning percentage for the weekend with a .657 average (23-of-35).

WCHA Most Valuable Player/Player of the Year Winners

Player of the Year (1993-Present)

Year Name, Position, Team

1992-93 Derek Plante, F, Minnesota Duluth

1993-94 Chris Marinucci, F, Minnesota Duluth

1994-95 Brian Bonin, F, Minnesota

1995-96 Brian Bonin, F, Minnesota

1996-97 Mike Crowley, D, Minnesota

1997-98 Curtis Murphy, D, North Dakota

1998-99 Jason Blake, F, North Dakota

1999-00 Steve Reinprecht, F, Wisconsin

2000-01 Jeff Panzer, F, North Dakota

2001-02 Mark Hartigan, F, St. Cloud State

2002-03 Peter Sejna, F, Colorado College

2003-04 Junior Lessard, F, Minnesota Duluth

2004-05 Marty Sertich, F, Colorado College

2005-06 Matt Carle, D, Denver

2006-07 Ryan Duncan, F, North Dakota

2007-08 Richard Bachman, G, Colorado College

2008-09 Jamie McBain, D, Wisconsin

2009-10 Marc Cheverie, G, Denver

2010-11 Matt Frattin, F, North Dakota

2011-12 Jack Connolly, F, Minnesota Duluth

2012-13 Drew LeBlanc, F, St. Cloud State

2013-14 Cody Kunyk, F, Alaska

2014-15 Tanner Kero, F, Michigan Tech

2015-16 Alex Petan, F, Michigan Tech

2016-17 Michael Bitzer, G, Bemidji State

2017-18 C.J. Suess, F, Minnesota State

2018-19 Troy Loggins, F, Northern Michigan

2019-20 Marc Michaelis, F, Minnesota State

Most Valuable Player (1960-92)

Year Name, Position, Team

1959‑60 (none selected)

1960-61 Jerry Walker, F, Denver

1961-62 Red Berenson, F, Michigan

1962-63 Lou Nanne, D, Minnesota

1963-64 (none selected)

1964-65 Gerry Kell, F, North Dakota

1965-66 Mel Wakabayashi, F, Michigan

1966-67 Keith ‘Huffer’ Christiansen, F, Minnesota Duluth

1967-68 Keith Magnuson, D, Denver

1968-69 Murray McLachlan, G, Minnesota

1969-70 Murray McLachlan, G, Minnesota

1970-71 Rob Murray, D, Michigan Tech

1971-72 Doug Palazzari, F, Colorado College

1972-73 Ron Grahame, G, Denver

1973-74 Doug Palazzari, F, Colorado College

1974-75 Mike Polich, F, Minnesota/Tom Ross, F, Michigan State (co)

1975-76 Mike Zuke, F, Michigan Tech

1976-77 Brian Walsh, F, Notre Dame

1977-78 Mike Eaves, F, Wisconsin

1978-79 Mark Johnson, F, Wisconsin

1979-80 Tim Harrer, F, Minnesota

1980-81 Steve Ulseth, F, Minnesota

1981-82 Phil Sykes, F, North Dakota

1982-83 Bob Mason, G, Minnesota Duluth

1983-84 Tom Kurvers, D, Minnesota Duluth

1984-85 Bill Watson, F, Minnesota Duluth

1985-86 Dallas Gaume, F, Denver

1986-87 Tony Hrkac, F, North Dakota

1987-88 Robb Stauber, G, Minnesota

1988-89 Curtis Joseph, G, Wisconsin

1989-90 Gary Shuchuk, F, Wisconsin

1990-91 Scott Beattie, F, Northern Michigan

1991-92 Duane Derksen, G, Wisconsin

About the Western Collegiate Hockey Association Men’s League

The Western Collegiate Hockey Association, among the most historic, tradition-rich and successful conferences in all of collegiate athletics, marked its 68th season of men’s competition in 2019-20. The 10-team NCAA Division I conference consists of the University of Alabama in Huntsville (Chargers), the University of Alaska Anchorage (Seawolves), the University of Alaska (Nanooks), Bemidji State University (Beavers), Bowling Green State University (Falcons), Ferris State University (Bulldogs), Lake Superior State University (Lakers), Michigan Technological University (Huskies), Minnesota State University (Mavericks) and Northern Michigan University (Wildcats). For more information, visit wcha.com.