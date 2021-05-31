Brewers edge Tigers 3-2 in 10 innings for 5th straight win

MLB

by:

Posted: / Updated:
  • Detroit Tigers' Tyler Alexander pitches during the first inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers on Monday, May 31, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)
  • Detroit Tigers' Harold Castro is unable to catch a popup hit by Milwaukee Brewers' Omar Narvaez during the second inning of a baseball game on Monday, May 31, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)
  • Detroit Tigers' Robbie Grossman reacts after fouling a pitch off of himself during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers on Monday, May 31, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)
  • Detroit Tigers' Harold Castro forces out Milwaukee Brewers' Daniel Robertson (28) at second base during the sixth inning of a baseball game Monday, May 31, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)
  • Detroit Tigers' Jonathan Schoop hits an RBI-single during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers, Monday, May 31, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)
  • Milwaukee Brewers' Kolten Wong, left, forces Detroit Tigers' Jeimer Candelario out at second base as he turns a double play during the sixth inning of a baseball game Monday, May 31, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)
  • Milwaukee Brewers' Luis Urias, right, is congratulated by Avisail Garcia, left, after hitting a walk-off RBI single during the tenth inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers Monday, May 31, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)
  • Milwaukee Brewers' Luis Urias hits a walkoff RBI-single during the tenth inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Monday, May 31, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)
  • Milwaukee Brewers' Luis Urias, center, is congratulated by Manny Pina, right, and Freddy Peralta, left, after hitting a walk-off RBI single during the tenth inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers Monday, May 31, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Luis Urías hit a shot that bounced over the wall and brought home Omar Narváez with the winning run in the 10th inning as the Milwaukee Brewers edged the Detroit Tigers 3-2. The Brewers won their fifth straight and snapped the Tigers’ three-game winning streak. The Tigers were starting a six-game road trip after posting their first home sweep of the New York Yankees since 2000. Willy Adames hit a two-run homer for the Brewers. Akil Baddoo had tying solo homer for the Tigers in the seventh.

Latest Posts

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Follow Us

WJMN Local 3

Trending Stories