Burnes cruises, Brewers top Bucs for 9th straight win

MLB

by: WES CROSBY Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
  • Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Wil Crowe delivers during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers in Pittsburgh, Thursday, July 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
  • Milwaukee Brewers' Jace Peterson slides safely into third with an RBI triple off Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Wil Crowe during the second inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Thursday, July 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
  • Milwaukee Brewers' Jace Peterson, center, celebrates as he stands on third base after hitting an RBI triple off Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Wil Crowe during the second inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Thursday, July 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
  • Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Corbin Burnes delivers during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates in Pittsburgh, Thursday, July 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
  • Pittsburgh Pirates' Ben Gamel (18) heads back to the dugout past Milwaukee Brewers catcher Omar Narvaez after hitting a solo home run during the fifth inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Thursday, July 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Corbin Burnes went beyond seven innings for the first time in the majors, helping the Milwaukee Brewers match their longest winning streak in seven years with a 7-2 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates. The NL Central-leading Brewers have won nine in a row for the first time since April 4-13, 2014, outscoring opponents 66-23 during the streak. Burnes allowed one run on four hits with five strikeouts in a career-high 7 1/3 innings. He lasted seven innings twice before in the majors, once this season against the Arizona Diamondbacks on June 6.

Latest Posts

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Follow Us

WJMN Local 3

Trending Stories