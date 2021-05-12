Cabrera becomes Venezuelan hit king, Tigers beat Royals

MLB

by: DAVE HOGG Associated Press

  • Detroit Tigers' Robbie Grossman safely reaches third on a triple during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals, Wednesday, May 12, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
  • Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Casey Mize reacts after the last out in during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals, Wednesday, May 12, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
  • Detroit Tigers manager A.J. Hinch confers with starting pitcher Casey Mize during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals, Wednesday, May 12, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
  • Detroit Tigers center fielder Akil Baddoo (60) can't reach a Kansas City Royals' Jorge Soler fly ball as Sebastian Rivero (48) rounds second base in the ninth inning of a baseball game in Detroit, Tuesday, May 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
  • Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Casey Mize throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals, Wednesday, May 12, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
  • Detroit Tigers' Miguel Cabrera runs to first on a single during the third inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals, Wednesday, May 12, 2021, in Detroit. The single was Cabrera's 2877th in career hits. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
  • Kansas City Royals team members leave starting pitcher Danny Duffy (30) on the mound during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Wednesday, May 12, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

DETROIT (AP) — Miguel Cabrera drove in two runs and surpassed Omar Vizquel for the most major league hits by a Venezuelan player, leading the Detroit Tigers past the slumping Kansas City Royals 4-2. Cabrera’s two RBI singles gave him 2,878, one more than Vizquel, who played his last game in 2012. Kansas City lost its 10th straight, the Royals’ longest skid since they dropped 10 in a row from March 31-April 11, 2019. Casey Mize allowed two runs on three hits and two walks in six innings to get the win. Gregory Soto worked the ninth for his fourth save.

