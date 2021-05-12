Cabrera becomes Venezuelan hit king, Tigers beat Royals

STRAITS OF MACKINAC, Mich. (WJMN) - 180 days ago Gov. Whitmer gave Enbridge a notice to shut down usage of Line 5, a pipeline that goes through the Straits of Mackinac. Wednesday marked the final day of that notice, but Enbridge has no plans of shutting down.

Enbridge said in a statement that, “Line 5 is operating safely, reliably and is in compliance with the law. The State of Michigan has never presented any concrete evidence to suggest otherwise. The US agency in charge of pipeline safety, the Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration (PHMSA), has confirmed on multiple occasions that the pipelines are fit for service.”