Evans denied Baddoo, Pirates beat Tigers 4-2 with 2-run 8th

by: NOAH TRISTER AP Baseball Writer

  • Pittsburgh Pirates first baseman Colin Moran fields the grounder hit by Detroit Tigers' Willi Castro during the third inning of a baseball game, hursday, April 22, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
  • Detroit Tigers' JaCoby Jones rounds the bases after a solo home run during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates, Thursday, April 22, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
  • Pittsburgh Pirates right fielder Gregory Polanco catches the fly out hit by Detroit Tigers' Robbie Grossman during the seventh inning of a baseball game, Thursday, April 22, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

DETROIT (AP) — Phillip Evans kept Akil Baddoo’s drive to left field in the park in the seventh inning to help Pittsburgh escape a jam, and the Pirates scored twice in the eighth to beat the Detroit Tigers 4-2. Colin Moran and Erik González hit RBI singles with two outs in the eighth. With the score tied at 2, Baddoo nearly put the Tigers ahead, but Evans reached above the fence in left, and the ball bounced off his glove and back into the field of play. Baddoo wound up with a double, and he didn’t end up scoring.

