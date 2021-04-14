Fulmer 1st win since 2018, Tigers sweep shorthanded Astros

MLB

by: KRISTIE RIEKEN AP Sports Writer

Posted: / Updated:
  • Houston Astros starting pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. throws against the Detroit Tigers during the first inning of a baseball game Wednesday, April 14, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)
  • Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Michael Fulmer throws against the Houston Astros during the first inning of a baseball game Wednesday, April 14, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)
  • Detroit Tigers' Jeimer Candelario watches his two run RBI hit in front of Houston Astros catcher Jason Castro, left, during the fourth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, April 14, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)
  • Detroit Tigers' Wilson Ramos swings for his one run RBI during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers Wednesday, April 14, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)
  • Houston Astros' Aledmys Diaz (16) and Jason Castro (18) celebrate Castro's two run home run during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers Wednesday, April 14, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)

HOUSTON (AP) — Michael Fulmer earned his first win since 2018 and the Detroit Tigers built a big lead before holding off the short-handed Houston Astros 6-4 for a three-game sweep. The Astros put five players, including stars José Altuve, Alex Bregman and Yordan Álvarez, on the COVID-19 injured list before the game. Fulmer ended a nine-game skid dating to before he had Tommy John surgery. Detroit manager A.J. Hinch wrapped up a triumphant return to Houston, where he led the Astros to the 2017 title before being suspended and fired for their sign-stealing scandal.

