Fulmer 1st win since 2018, Tigers sweep shorthanded Astros

(AP) - First-year Tigers manager A.J. Hinch returns to Houston for the first time since being suspended by Major League Baseball for his role in the sign-stealing scandal that rocked the sport. With Hinch as their manager, the Astros were found to have used cameras and banged on trash cans to get an unfair advantage en route to winning the World Series in 2017.

Hinch was fired following a lengthy investigation and was prohibited from managing last season before being hired by the Tigers. He's expecting a warm reception in his first game back at Minute Maid Park.