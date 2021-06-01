Haase, Schoop each homer twice as Tigers beat Brewers 10-7

by: TOM KERTSCHER Associated Press

  • Detroit Tigers' Eric Haase, right, is congratulated by Victor Reyes, left, after hitting a solo home run during the third inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Tuesday, June 1, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)
  • Milwaukee Brewers' Tyrone Taylor is unable to catch a ball hit for a home run by Detroit Tigers' Eric Haase during the third inning of a baseball game Tuesday, June 1, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)
  • Milwaukee Brewers' Eric Lauer, right, gets removed from the game by manager Craig Counsell, left, during the third inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers Tuesday, June 1, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)
  • Milwaukee Brewers' Kolten Wong watches his two-run home run during the third inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers Tuesday, June 1, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)
  • Milwaukee Brewers' Adrian Houser, left, commits a throwing error as he throws around Luis Urias, right, during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers Tuesday, June 1, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)
  • Detroit Tigers' Jonathan Schoop (7) is congratulated in the dugout after hitting a solo home run during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Tuesday, June 1, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)
  • Detroit Tigers' Zack Short (59) steals second base past the tag of Milwaukee Brewers' Kolten Wong (16) during the eighth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, June 1, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)
  • Milwaukee Brewers' Eric Lauer, right, talks with Manny Pina, left, on the mound during the second inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers Tuesday, June 1, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Eric Haase and Jonathan Schoop each hit two home runs, Miguel Cabrera had three RBI and the previously light-hitting Detroit Tigers beat the Milwaukee Brewers 10-7, ending Milwaukee’s five-game winning streak. Milwaukee’s Kolten Wong and Tyrone Taylor also hit two homers apiece in a game that saw nine home runs.

