Hinch heads back to Houston for series against Astros

Detroit Tigers manager A.J. Hinch walks back to the dugout after making a pitching change during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Indians in Cleveland, Sunday, April 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Phil Long)

(AP) – First-year Tigers manager A.J. Hinch returns to Houston for the first time since being suspended by Major League Baseball for his role in the sign-stealing scandal that rocked the sport. With Hinch as their manager, the Astros were found to have used cameras and banged on trash cans to get an unfair advantage en route to winning the World Series in 2017.

Hinch was fired following a lengthy investigation and was prohibited from managing last season before being hired by the Tigers. He’s expecting a warm reception in his first game back at Minute Maid Park.

“Houston fans have been tremendously supportive to me and my family,” he said. “It’s home for me. That city matters to me. The fans have been tremendous and obviously it will be very emotional when I see them.”

Detroit will be without slugger Miguel Cabrera, who was placed on the 10-day injured list Sunday with soreness in his left biceps.

