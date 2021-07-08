Jeffers, Sanó hit homers, lead Happ, Twins over Tigers 5-3

MLB

by: By BRIAN HALL Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
  • Detroit Tigers' Zack Short tosses some protective gear after he drew a bases-loaded walk off Minnesota Twins' pitcher J.A. Happ during the sixth inning of a baseball game Thursday, July 8, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)
  • Detroit Tigers pitcher Tarik Skubal throws to a Minnesota Twins batter during the first inning of a baseball game Thursday, July 8, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)
  • Minnesota Twins pitcher J.A. Happ throws to a Detroit Tigers batter during the first inning of a baseball game Thursday, July 8, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)
  • Detroit Tigers Eric Haase celebrates his two-run home run off Minnesota Twins pitcher J.A. Happ as he runs the bases during the fourth inning of a baseball game Thursday, July 8, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)
  • Detroit Tigers Eric Haase, rear, and Jonathan Schoop celebrates Haase's two-run home run off Minnesota Twins pitcher J.A. Happ during the fourth inning of a baseball game Thursday, July 8, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)
  • Minnesota Twins second baseman Jorge Polanco, left, tags out Detroit Tigers' Miguel Cabrera at second base to complete a double play after Jeimer Candelario flew out during the fourth inning of a baseball game, Thursday, July 8, 2021, in Minneapolis. Cabrera was originally called safe, but after review he was ruled out. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)
  • Minnesota Twins second baseman Jorge Polanco, middle, and Detroit Tigers' Miguel Cabrera watch the safe call by second base umpire Dan Merzel at second base, after Jeimer Candelario flew out during the fourth inning of a baseball game Thursday, July 8, 2021, in Minneapolis. The call was reversed on review, and Cabrera was out for a double play. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Ryan Jeffers and Miguel Sanó homered, leading J.A. Happ and the Minnesota Twins over the Detroit Tigers 5-3. Jeffers’ homer with one out in the fifth inning marked Minnesota’s first runner against Tigers starter Tarik Skubal. Sanó started the seventh with his 15th homer of the season, tying it at 3. Max Kepler beat out an infield single and Gilberto Celestino followed with another grounder. Detroit tried to turn a double play, but Kepler was called safe at second and Celestino beat the relay throw to first. The Tigers requested a replay review, and it showed second baseman Willi Castro pulled his foot off the bag too quickly, keeping Kepler safe. After a sacrifice bunt,  reliever José Cisnero unleashed a wild pitch that scored the go-ahead run.

