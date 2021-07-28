Lions-Vikings? Naw, Tigers top Twins by NFL-like 17-14 final

  • Detroit Tigers pitcher Wily Peralta throws against the Minnesota Twins in the first inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, July 28, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)
  • Detroit Tigers first baseman Harold Castro fields the ball as Minnesota Twins' Jorge Polanco grounds out in the first inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, July 28, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)
  • Minnesota Twins pitcher J.A. Happ heads to the dugout after he was pulled in the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Wednesday, July 28, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)
  • Detroit Tigers' Robbie Grossman (8) is greeted by Zack Short after Grossman scored on a two-run double by Jeimer Candelario off Minnesota Twins pitcher J.A. Happ in the fourth inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, July 28, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)
  • Minnesota Twins' Ryan Jeffers (27) watches his grand slam in the fourth inning of a baseball game against Detroit Tigers, Wednesday, July 28, 2021, in Minneapolis. (Glen Stubbe/Star Tribune via AP)
  • Minnesota Twins' Ryan Jeffers is greeted in the dugout after hitting a grand slam in the fourth inning of a baseball game against Detroit Tigers, Wednesday, July 28, 2021, in Minneapolis. (Glen Stubbe/Star Tribune via AP)
  • Minnesota Twins's Miguel Sano is greeted in dugout after hitting a home. run in the fourth inning of a baseball game against Detroit Tigers, Wednesday, July 28, 2021, in Minneapolis. (Glen Stubbe/Star Tribune via AP)

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Jeimer Candelario and Eric Haase each drove in three runs and the Detroit Tigers, despite giving up seven homers and not hitting any, outlasted the Minnesota Twins 17-14. Detroit led 10-0 in the fourth in an MLB game that wound with a score more fitting for an NFL matchup between the Lions and Vikings. After the Tigers scored eight times in the top of the fourth, Minnesota got six runs in the bottom half, highlighted by Ryan Jeffers’ grand slam. Down 13-6, the Twins scored six more in the eighth on Miguel Sanó’s second homer of the game and drives by Max Kepler, Brent Rooker and Jeffers. Haase’s three-run double in the ninth gave the Tigers another cushion. Jorge Polanco hit a two-run homer in the Twins ninth.

