Miguel Cabrera’s 498th homer helps Tigers top Red Sox 4-2

MLB

by: By DAVE HOGG Associated Press

  • Boston Red Sox's J.D. Martinez hits a one-run single against the Detroit Tigers in the first inning of a baseball game in Detroit, Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
  • Boston Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts celebrates scoring against the Detroit Tigers in the first inning of a baseball game in Detroit, Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
  • eDetroit Tigers' Miguel Cabrera hits a solo home run against the Boston Red Sox in the second inning of a baseball game in Detroit, Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
  • Detroit Tigers' Miguel Cabrera points to fans after hitting a solo home run against the Boston Red Sox in the second inning of a baseball game in Detroit, Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
  • Boston Red Sox pitcher Garrett Richards throws against the Detroit Tigers in the third inning of a baseball game in Detroit, Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
  • Boston Red Sox's J.D. Martinez hits a broken bat single against the Detroit Tigers in the third inning of a baseball game in Detroit, Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
  • Detroit Tigers pitcher Michael Fulmer throws against the Boston Red Sox in the seventh inning of a baseball game in Detroit, Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

DETROIT (AP) — Miguel Cabrera hit his 498th home run and the Detroit Tigers beat the Boston Red Sox 4-2. Cabrera added a single, giving him 2,944 career hits and moving him one ahead of Frank Robinson for 36th place all-time. The Red Sox have lost a season-high five straight games, including an 0-4 start to a 10-game road trip. Tigers starter Wily Peralta allowed two runs on six hits in 4 2/3 innings, and five relievers combined to shut out the Red Sox in the final 4 1/3 innings. Gregory Soto pitched the ninth for his 12th save in 13 chances. Garrett Richards took the loss, allowing three runs on five hits and two walks in four-plus innings.

