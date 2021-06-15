Mize, Cabrera help Tigers send Royals to 5th straight loss

by: DAVID SMALE Associated Press

  • Detroit Tigers' Jonathan Schoop hits a two-run home run against the Kansas City Royals during the third inning of a baseball game in Kansas City, Mo., Tuesday, June 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)
  • Kansas City Royals' Kelvin Gutierrez tosses his bat after striking out against the Detroit Tigers during the third inning of a baseball game in Kansas City, Mo., Tuesday, June 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)
  • Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Casey Mize throws to a Kansas City Royals batter during the fifth inning of a baseball game in Kansas City, Mo., Tuesday, June 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)
  • The Detroit Tigers' Miguel Cabrera is congratulated by teammates after scoring against the Kansas City Royals during the sixth inning of a baseball game in Kansas City, Mo., Tuesday, June 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)
  • Detroit Tigers short stop Niko Goodrum catches a line drive by Kansas City Royals' Salvador Perez during the sixth inning of a baseball game in Kansas City, Mo., Tuesday, June 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)
  • Kansas City Royals second baseman Whit Merrifield throws to first after forcing out Detroit Tigers' Miguel Cabrera at second, completing a double play on Eric Haase during the first inning of a baseball game in Kansas City, Mo., Tuesday, June 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Casey Mize turned in his eighth quality start in his last nine games, Miguel Cabrera got two more hits and the Detroit Tigers beat Kansas City 4-2. The Royals lost their fifth in a row. Mize allowed three runs on seven hits in 6 2/3 innings. Gregory Soto pitched the ninth for his sixth save in as many chances. Cabrera, stuck in a slump for most of the season, doubled and singled to drive in one run and score another. He had three hits in Monday night’s win over the Royals.

