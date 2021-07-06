ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Wily Peralta had his longest big league outing since 2016 as the Detroit Tigers opened their series in Texas with a 7-3 win. Pertalta’s seven scoreless innings came in his fourth start for the Tigers. The 32-year-old right-hander went to spring training with them on a minor league deal. He hasn’t been a full-time starter in the majors since 2017. Rangers lefty Kolby Allard struck out a career-high nine in 5 1/3 innings. Two of the five runs against him were unearned. Zack Short hit a two-run homer and had a sacrifice fly for the Tigers.
Latest Posts
- Peralta 7 scoreless innings for Tigers in 7-3 win at Rangers
- 2021 Local 3 Hotdog Eating Contest kicks off Fourth of July weekend
- Burnes cruises, Brewers top Bucs for 9th straight win
- Without Giannis, Bucks beat Hawks 123-112 for 3-2 lead
- NCAA clears athletes for compensation as state laws take effect