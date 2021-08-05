Reyes 2 triples, Tigers beat slumping Red Sox 8-1

MLB

by: By DANA GAURUDER Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
  • Detroit Tigers' Robbie Grossman (8) celebrates his solo home run with Miguel Cabrera against the Boston Red Sox in the first inning of a baseball game in Detroit, Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
  • Boston Red Sox pitcher Martin Perez throws against the Detroit Tigers in the first inning of a baseball game in Detroit, Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
  • Detroit Tigers' Zack Short hits a sacrifice fly against the Boston Red Sox in the second inning of a baseball game in Detroit, Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
  • Boston Red Sox's Enrique Hernandez can't reach a Detroit Tigers' Jeimer Candelario fly ball that bounced for a ground-rule double in the fifth inning of a baseball game in Detroit, Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
  • Detroit Tigers' Victor Reyes runs out a two-run triple against the Boston Red Sox in the fifth inning of a baseball game in Detroit, Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

DETROIT (AP) — Victor Reyes tripled twice and drove in three runs, Tarik Skubal pitched five scoreless innings, and the Detroit Tigers beat the Boston Red Sox 8-1. Skubal allowed five hits and struck out four. Robbie Grossman hit a leadoff homer in the bottom of the first. He departed the game prior to the third with a left elbow contusion after getting hit by a pitch. Jonathan Schoop contributed two hits and two RBIs for Detroit. The Red Sox lost for the sixth time in seven games and dropped 1 1/2 games behind idle Tampa Bay in the AL East.

