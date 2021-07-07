Tigers overcome 2 more Gallo homers to top Rangers 5-3

by: STEPHEN HAWKINS AP Baseball Writer

  • Texas Rangers starting pitcher Kyle Gibson throws to the Detroit Tigers in the first inning of a baseball game in Arlington, Texas, Wednesday, July 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
  • Detroit Tigers' Akil Baddoo smiles after scoring on a Robbie Grossman single in the first inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers in Arlington, Texas, Wednesday, July 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
  • Texas Rangers' Joey Gallo, left, celebrates his solo home run with third base coach Tony Beasley (27) in the second inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers in Arlington, Texas, Wednesday, July 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
  • Detroit Tigers' Jeimer Candelario (46) celebrates his solo home run as Texas Rangers third baseman Charlie Culberson looks on in the fourth inning of a baseball game in Arlington, Texas, Wednesday, July 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
  • Texas Rangers' Eli White throws to first to complete the double play after forcing Detroit Tigers' Robbie Grossman (8) at second in the fourth inning of a baseball game in Arlington, Texas, Wednesday, July 7, 2021. Tigers' Eric Haase was out at first. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
  • Texas Rangers left fielder David Dahl (21) looks up to watch a young fan make a catch attempt on a home run ball hit by Detroit Tigers' Jeimer Candelario in the fourth inning of a baseball game in Arlington, Texas, Wednesday, July 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
  • Texas Rangers' Joey Gallo (13) connects for a solo home run as Detroit Tigers catcher Jake Rogers (34) and umpire John Libka, right, look on in the fourth inning of a baseball game in Arlington, Texas, Wednesday, July 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
  • Detroit Tigers center fielder Akil Baddoo leaps over a sliding shortstop Zack Short to avoid a collision after Short made a basket catch on a Texas Rangers' Nate Lowe fly out in the sixth inning of a baseball game in Arlington, Texas, Wednesday, July 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
  • Texas Rangers' Kyle Gibson looks down at the plate after walking Detroit Tigers' Jake Rogers to load the bases in the seventh inning of a baseball game in Arlington, Texas, Wednesday, July 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
  • Texas Rangers first baseman Nate Lowe reaches up for the throw to the bag as Detroit Tigers' Miguel Cabrera (24) reaches on a run-scoring single in the seventh inning of a baseball game in Arlington, Texas, Wednesday, July 7, 2021. Umpire Brian O'Nora looks on at the play that scored Zack Short. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
  • Detroit Tigers relief pitcher Gregory Soto celebrates after striking out Texas Rangers' Eli White for the final out in the team's 5-3 win in a baseball game in Arlington, Texas, Wednesday, July 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The Detroit Tigers didn’t let Texas starter Kyle Gibson go to his first All-Star game without a loss. Miguel Cabrera had a go-ahead RBI single as a pinch-hitter right after Gibson left with the bases loaded and the Tigers went on to beat the Rangers 5-3. Joey Gallo homered twice to become the first Rangers player ever with 10 homers in a 10-game stretch. The All-Star right fielder has 23 homers overall. He drove in another run when he drew his AL-best 67th walk with the bases loaded.

