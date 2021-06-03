Yelich leads Brewers’ power surge in 7-4 win over Arizona

MLB

by: STEVE MEGARGEE AP Sports Writer

Posted: / Updated:
  • Milwaukee Brewers' Jackie Bradley Jr. is congratulated by Brett Anderson (25) after hitting a home run during the third inning of a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks Thursday, June 3, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
  • Milwaukee Brewers' Christian Yelich is congratulated by Daniel Vogelbach (20) after hitting a three-run home run during the third inning of a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks Thursday, June 3, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
  • Arizona Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte makes a running catch on a ball hit by Milwaukee Brewers' Avisail Garcia during the third inning of a baseball game Thursday, June 3, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
  • Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Jon Duplantier throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Thursday, June 3, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
  • Milwaukee Brewers' Christian Yelich hits a three-run home run during the third inning of a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks Thursday, June 3, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
  • Milwaukee Brewers' Christian Yelich hits a three-run home run during the third inning of a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks Thursday, June 3, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Christian Yelich hit his second home run of the season, a three-run shot in the third inning that helped Milwaukee Brewers beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 7-4. Jackie Bradley Jr., Luis Urías and Avisaíl García also homered for the Brewers. Urías’ homer was his second in as many games and came on his 24th birthday. Carson Kelly hit a two-run homer for Arizona. The Brewers have hit nine homers in their last two games. Yelich’s homer was his fourth extra-base hit of the season.

Latest Posts

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Follow Us

WJMN Local 3

Trending Stories