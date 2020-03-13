Monroe Named D2CCA First Team All-Region, Player of the Year

HOUGHTON, Mich.(MTU ATHLETICS) – Michigan Tech senior forward Kyle Monroe has been named the 2020 Division II Conference Commissioners Association Midwest Region Player of the Year, announced on Friday. Monroe also earned a spot on the All-Midwest Region First Team and will advance to the All-American and National Player of the Year ballots.

Monroe, who hails from Green Bay, Wisconsin, was the 2020 Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Player of the Year, First Team All-GLIAC, and the GLIAC Tournament Most Valuable Player. In addition, Monroe was chosen as the GLIAC Player of the Week eight times throughout the 2019-20 campaign. Monroe set new career scoring records for Michigan Tech and the GLIAC while also breaking the single game scoring record for Tech and the conference with 53 points at Grand Valley State January 23. Monroe ended his career with 2,542 points and racked up 1,875 points in regular season conference contests over the course of his career to establish that new benchmark.

Monroe surpassed Michigan Tech’s all-time career scoring record of 2,360 points, which was set by Larry Grimes from 1968-72, at Lake Superior State February 15. Monroe led the GLIAC in scoring this year, averaging 23.0 points per game. He also wrapped up the year averaging 6.9 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest. Monroe connected on 50.3 percent of his shots from the field. Following the 2017-18 season, Monroe was named to the D2CCA 2nd Team All-American and All-Region and NABC All-District Teams.

Michigan Tech closed the season 23-8 overall and finished second in the GLIAC North Division and third in the overall regular season standings. The Huskies defeated Northwood this past Sunday 68-57 to claim the 2020 GLIAC Tournament Championship, the third in program history.