Monroe Named First Team NABC All-Midwest District

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (MTU ATHLETICS) – Michigan Tech senior forward Kyle Monroe has been named to the National Association of Basketball Coaches’ (NABC) Division II All-Midwest District First Team, announced Monday by the national office. The teams are selected and voted on by member coaches of the NABC and in NCAA Division II.



Monroe, a native of Green Bay, Wisconsin, has already earned numerous accolades for his play on the court this season. Earlier in March, Monroe was the Division II Conference Commissioners Association Midwest Region Player of the Year while landing on the All-Midwest Region First Team. In addition, Monroe was the 2020 Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Player of the Year, First Team All-GLIAC, and the GLIAC Tournament Most Valuable Player. He was also chosen as the GLIAC Player of the Week eight times throughout the 2019-20 campaign.

Monroe set new career scoring records for Michigan Tech and the GLIAC while also breaking the single game scoring record for Tech and the conference with 53 points at Grand Valley State January 23. Monroe ended his career with 2,542 points and racked up 1,875 points in regular season conference contests over the course of his career to establish that new benchmark.

Monroe surpassed Michigan Tech’s all-time career scoring record of 2,360 points, which was set by Larry Grimes from 1968-72, at Lake Superior State February 15. Monroe led the GLIAC in scoring this year, averaging 23.0 points per game. He also wrapped up the year averaging 6.9 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest. Monroe connected on 50.3 percent of his shots from the field. Following the 2017-18 season, Monroe was named to the D2CCA 2nd Team All-American and All-Region and NABC All-District Teams.

Michigan Tech closed the season 23-8 overall and finished second in the GLIAC North Division and third in the overall regular season standings. The Huskies defeated Northwood this past Sunday 68-57 to claim the 2020 GLIAC Tournament Championship, the third in program history.

